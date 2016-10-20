‘Lawin’ weakens, typhoon signals lowered  

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration has lowered typhoon signals as “Lawin” weakened hours after slamming into Peñablanca town in Cagayan.

The weather bureau lifted signal warning numbers 4 and 5 in several areas in Northern Luzon. As of 8 a.m. today, Lawin was located 40 kilometers northwest of Laoag City with maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of 230 kph.

The typhoon is moving west northwest at a speed of 22 kph and still causing moderate to heavy rains.

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal number 3 was hoisted over Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Cagayan, Isabela, Apayao, Kalinga, Mt. Province, Ifugao, Abra, and Calayan Group of Islands.

Residents in these areas were warned to brace for heavy rains and powerful winds that may cause damage to structures, trees, and houses of light materials.

Signal no. 2 is still in effect in the provinces of Batanes, La Union, Benguet, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Pangasinan, Aurora, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, and Northern Zambales.

Signal no. 1 is up in the rest of Zambales, Bulacan, Bataan, and Pampanga. Typhoon signals in Metro Manila and Calabarzon had been lifted. Pagasa said Lawin is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility this afternoon. ANGELICA BALLESTEROS