Lawmaker assails LRT1 extension contract

BUHAY Partylist Rep. and Senior Deputy Minority Leader Lito Atienza has questioned the contract signed between the government and a private consortium to operate the 11.7-kilometer extension of the Light Rail Transit (LRT) Line 1 from Baclaran to Bacoor, Cavite. He said that upon signing of the contract for the P65 billion project, the LRT1 daily income from operations of about P9 million is automatically accruing to the concessionaire. “The actual turnover was in September 2015 which means that they have been collecting almost P7 billion for the past two years. We have been asking for a copy of the concession contract since the 16th Congress and until now we have not received it,” Atienza said during the hearing of the Committee on Transportation. Atienza pointed out that the LRT1 is the only money-making rail system right now, adding that the government should not have agreed to these terms which are disadvantageous and would only benefit the winning bidder.