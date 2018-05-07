Lawmaker backs plan to set up independent Marine Corps

Gen. Gregorio Lim Marine Base, Ternate: The establishment of the Philippine Marine Corps as a separate service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines is urgent to secure the country from external threats, former Marine officials said over the weekend.

Former Marine captain and now Rep. Gary Alejano of Magdalo party-list and retired brigadier general Benjamin Espiritu made the call in connection with the pending bill in Congress establishing the Marine Corps as a branch that is distinct and autonomous, but complimentary to other branches of the military.

The Marine Corps is currently under the Navy.

“The Marine Corps has a distinct need from the Navy. The Marines is a highly mobile amphibious force which can be readily deployed anywhere in the archipelago, and we have the second largest coastline in the world,” Alejano told journalists.

“This move should not give the impression that we want to do things our way alone. No, it is nothing like that. Having the Marine as a separate branch of service will enable the Army, Navy, Air Force, and the Marines to focus well on their respective area of specialization but still jointly working together in protecting our country,” he said.

He also lamented that the Marine Corps, while in existence for the last 68 years, was only created under a general order of the military chief in the 1950s, meaning it can be abolished anytime.

“Our Marines have been serving our country to the best of their abilities for the last 68 years. We need to institutionalize their ranks by having them as a separate branch of service. Can you imagine that even after all those long years of dedicated service, you can be wiped off at any given time?,” Alejano said.

Espiritu, chairman of the Philippine Marine Corps board of advisers and former 7th Marine Brigade Chief, could not agree more.

“The Marine Corps as separate branch of service is the call of the times. Navy is focused more on protecting the seas, but as for the littorals of our country which has the second largest coastline in the world, that is the job for our Marines,” Espiritu pointed out in a separate interview with journalists.

Littorals are the bodies of water lying along a shore.

Espiritu noted that the funding for the Marine Corps as a separate branch of service need not be costly since its budget under the Navy could just be transferred to the corps for starters.

“The Marines’ maintenance and other operating expenses only accounts for 7 percent of the Philippine Navy’s budget,” he argued.

THREAT FROM CHINA

Alejano earlier warned China is beginning its invasion of Philippine territory by installing anti-ship cruise missiles and surface-to-air missiles at Fiery Cross Reef, Subi Reef, and Mischief Reef in the Spratly Islands.

Espiritu disclosed that representatives from the Marine Corps have reached out to President Rodrigo Duterte for the certification of the pending bill in Congress as urgent.

“The commandant [of the Marine Corps]has talked to the President and the chief executive said he has no objection about it, but the President said he has to consult with his senior military leaders. We hope he will certify that as an urgent measure because it is a call of a maritime nation to build a stronger armed forces,” Espiritu added.

Certifying the measure as urgent means Congress can approve the measure on second and third reading on the same day.

The House version of the bill was authored by Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez of Davao del Norte and House Majority Leader Rodolfo Fariñas of Ilocos Sur, while the Senate version was filed by Senators Juan Edgardo Angara, Juan Miguel Zubiri and Nancy Binay.