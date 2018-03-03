Lawmaker bats for new formula on STL receipts

A lawmaker has proposed the creation of a Technical Working Group (TWG) that will come up with a rational formula on computing the Presumptive Monthly Retail Receipts (PMRRs) from operations of the Small Town Lottery (STL) of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

Davao del Sur Rep. Mercedes Cagas (Lone District) made the proposal during a continuation of hearings on the issue by the House Committee on Games and Amusement on Wednesday.

Past hearings noted that supposed losses from the STL operations could have been caused by the PCSO’s existing formula for the computation of the PMRRs.

“Let us proceed to the creation of the TWG to amend what needs to be amended and finally organize the STL of the PCSO for the benefit of everyone,” Cagas said during the latest hearing.

The creation of the Technical Working Group had been proposed by Quezon Rep. Danilo Suarez.

Suarez was the sponsor of House Resolution 546 that sought a probe of supposed proliferation of illegal gambling, including jueteng, a numbers game.

Cagas said the primary concern of the committee hearings is to look into the supposed failure of the PCSO to generate projected income, not to act as referee in a bickering during Wednesday’s hearing between a PCSO official and another lawmaker.

During the hearing, PCSO Director Sandra Cam accused Negros Oriental Rep. Arnulfo Teves of being an STL operator.

Teves denied the accusation and challenged Cam to present legal documentary evidence in the next hearing.

If she cannot prove her allegation, he said, then Cam should resign as PCSO director and, according to Teves, he will do the same.

Cam was a jueteng bagwoman-turned-whistleblower.

The word war prompted Cagas to comment that Wednesday’s hearing was “being used as a venue for personal squabbles of our PCSO officials [and legislators], which [squabbles]frankly [do not]need the attention of the public.”

According to her, the “PCSO has an image that [its officials]need to protect to maintain trust [in the agency]. [Such fights] might lead to public questioning of the integrity of the PCSO officials as well as of the PCSO itself.”

Cagas suggested that the agency’s officials look into the termination and revocation of license to operate the STL.