Lawmaker calls for P2-B fund for Dengvaxia recipients

A LAWMAKER is calling on the French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi Pasteurto put up an escrow fund of at least P2 billion for the hospitalizations needs of schoolchildren who received the anti-dengue vaccine.

In a statement, Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves, Jr. said Sanofi’s refund of P1.2 billion for unused vaccines is “not enough for the firm to show it sincerely regrets the severe damage millions of Filipinos face as a result of the anti-dengue drug.”

“There is no telling when an individual who was misled into getting Dengvaxia shots will have severe dengue. A number of cases of deaths and serious ailments have been recorded as a result of the ineffective vaccine,” Teves said.

However, Sanofi’s action should be voluntarily to show Filipinos that it is ready to help prevent the dengue threat.

“Such act should not be misconstrued by Sanofi Pasteur as a measure that would settle its criminal and civil liability to Dengvaxia victims,” he clarified.

Teves also called on the Department of Justice (DoJ) to file criminal charges against former and incumbent government officials involved in the program’s implementation.

About 800,000 schoolchildren received the anti-dengue vaccine as part of a program seeking to minimize dengue, which the Aquino administration initiated in 2016.

The implementation of the project was cancelled late last year after Sanofi said in November that the vaccine was only safe and effective for people who had been infected with dengue before vaccination.

However, if taken by those who were not affected by the virus, it may cause severe dengue.

Earlier, Public Attorney’s Office Forensic Laboratory Director Erwin Erfe said that common findings of those whose deaths were believed to have been caused by the Dengvaxia vaccine were extensive organ bleeding and enlarged organs.