Lawmaker calls for tougher gun controls

SURIGAO del Sur Rep. Johnny Pimentel called for tougher gun controls in the wake of the use of a high-powered assault rifle by Jessie Javier Carlos, the lone gunman who sowed the June 2 bedlam at Resorts World Manila resulting in the death of 37 people. “In the interest of public safety, we really need stronger gun control measures,” Pimentel, a member of the House Committee on National Defense and Security, said. Authorities are yet to ascertain where and how Carlos obtained the M4 carbine assault rifle that he used to shoot up and barge into Resorts World in his attempt to loot the casino. Pimentel, at the same time, credited the National Capital Regional Police Office for the immediate solving of the heist.