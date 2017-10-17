Lawmaker caught in ‘Oplan Disiplinado’

A lawmaker was among the handful of motorists caught when the Philippine National Police’s Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG) launched on Monday its “One-Time Big-Time” operation called “Oplan: Disiplinado.”

The campaign aims to go after drivers violating road laws.

HPG director, Chief Supt. Arnel Escobal, said Senior Citizen party-list Rep. Francisco Datol was among those netted for having number “8” as his plate number, which is now illegal.

Policemen monitored vehicles passing along Quezon Avenue near the corner of West Avenue. Drivers of cars with illegal built-in gadgets such as sirens, bells, whistles, and dome lights were apprehended.

For the first offense, the illegal gadgets were confiscated. A second offense would mean P1,000 fine or six months imprisonment.