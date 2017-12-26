Lawmaker hits ERC chief for ‘blackmail’

A LEFTIST lawmaker derided as “pure blackmail” the threats of the new chief of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) that massive blackouts will occur when the agency’s four commissioners are suspended.

Agnes Devanadera, newly appointed ERC chairman and chief executive officer, said that there will be blackouts or brownouts in large areas of the country with the Ombudsman’s suspension of Commissioners Alfredo Non,

Gloria Yap-Taruc, Josefina Patricia Magpale-Asirit and Geronimo Sta. Ana.

In a statement, Bayan Muna Party-list Rep. Carlos Zarate, said that such threats are just the ERC’s way of covering up and “running away” from their accountability to consumers.

Zarate added it was clear the four commissioners were found guilty of conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service, aggravated by simple misconduct and neglect of duty by the Office of the Ombudsman and that the suspension order should be implemented under any circumstances.

“[The commissioners] committed an offense detrimental to the public and they should be made accountable and not treated as sacred cows [despite the threats of massive blackouts],” Zarate said.

He also called on President Rodrigo Duterte to find other suitable people to man the fort at the ERC.

The House Joint Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability and on Energy found that the ERC “accommodated” seven Meralco power supply agreements despite the lapse of the filing date for exemption to the mandatory competitive selection process.

“The decision of the Ombudsman as well as the anomalous facts established in the House probe point not just to a whiff of corruption but stinks of it,” Zarate said.