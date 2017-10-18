Lawmaker hits P27-B govt grant to car firms

A LAWMAKER on Wednesday called on the House Committee on Transportation to investigate the Duterte administration’s planned phaseout of public utility jeepneys (PUJs) under a modernization program.

Bayan Muna party-list Rep. Carlos Zarate, in airing his appeal to fellow lawmakers, contrasted the plan to the government’s P27-billion subsidy to two giant Japanese car companies.

According to Zarate, the government subsidizes Toyota and Mitsubishi through the Comprehensive Automotive Resurgence Strategy (CARS), which requires car firms to produce within six years a minimum of 200,000 units of a certain vehicle.

“This is ironic as it is tragic. Ang mga pobreng drayber at opereytor na nagpapahayag ng kanilang pagtutol sa pagtanggal sa kanilang trabaho at kabuhayan ay sasabihan na lang na magtiis at bahala kayo sa buhay nyo samantalang ang malalaking kumpanya ng kotse may subsidy [Poor PUJ drivers and operators who protest against the potential loss of their livelihood are just told to sacrifice and fend for themselves while big car companies are given subsidy by the government],” he said in a statement.

The Duterte administration, according to Zarate, should instead subsidize “the rehabilitation and maintenance of currently operating jeepneys.”

He said “[t]hreats, Red-tagging and ultimatums cannot hide the fact that this [modernization]scheme will result in massive livelihood displacement of poor drivers and small operators.”

Zarate was alluding to President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday telling critics of the PUJ phaseout to go hungry and stay poor.

Malacañang did not issue an apology over Duterte’s comment that jeepney drivers who won’t avail of modern jeepneys worth P1.6 million each should just endure hunger, among other things.

Also in a statement, Palace spokesman Ernesto Abella noted that the President’s comment was merely an underscoring of the national leadership’s strong political will and decisive stance to initiate reform in the public transportation sector.

The planned phaseout seeks to ban all PUJs and other public utility vehicles (PUVs) 15 years old and above from plying the roads.

“[W]hen public good is at stake, the Duterte administration will not compromise. This is the message of the President’s speech on [Tuesday],” Abella said.

The President’s statement on Tuesday night in a speech in federalism forum in Camarines Sur went: January 1, pag ‘di niyo na modernize ‘yan, umalis kayo. Mahirap kayo? P…….a magtiis kayo sa hirap at gutom, wala akong pakialam [If you don’t modernize your jeepneys by January 1, then leave. You’re poor? Son of a whore, then be in dire straits and deal with hunger. I don’t care].”

Abella argued that drivers, operators and commuters would benefit under the modernization program.

He said the government is open to more healthy dialogues and responsible engagements with transport groups that wish to learn and contribute to the development of the program.

“This is a wide window of opportunity for everyone. Let us move forward toward the comfortable life that President Duterte is fighting for,” Abella added.

Piston and other groups critical of the modernization program on October 16-17 went on strike nationwide and said they were “90 percent successful” in their protest.

The mass action forced Malacañang to suspend classes and work in government offices.

WITH LLANESCA T. PANTI