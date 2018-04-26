Lawmaker: Meralco affiliate overcharging

An affiliate of Manila Electric Company (Meralco) is overcharging its customers by jacking up its generations cost by P.90 centavos per kilowatt hour (kWh), a lawmaker said on Wednesday.

Representative Carlos Zarate of Bayan Muna party-list was referring to Panay Energy Development Corp. (PEDC), whose pending power supply agreement (PSA) with Meralco is waiting for approval of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC).

Zarate cited records from Meralco’s website that showed the generation cost of PEDC for Meralco’s captive customers averaged P5.3376 per kWh during the fourth quarter of 2017.

This generation cost is P0.90 centavos more than the average generation cost for big customers in the competitive retail electricity market at P4.43 per kWh based on ERC records.

“Lawyer William Pamintuan, Meralco first vice president, earlier said in the House investigation into ERC irregularities that the cost of electricity from these PSAs for captive customers is much lower than the prevailing price. But the data from the ERC itself belie his claim,” Zarate said in a statement.

According to the congressman, 18 out of the 26 retail electricity suppliers listed by the ERC posted generation cost rates below P4.50 per kWh, and that two retail electricity suppliers namely Prism Energy Inc. and Premier Energy Resources Corp even sold electricity below P2 per kWh.

Another electricity supplier, Masinloc Power Partners Co. Ltd., had a generation cost that amounted to a few centavos above P2 per kWh.

“In its original PSA application, the PEDC also presented its generation cost at only P3.7207/kh, which is now turning out to be a deceptive rate designed presumably to fool the public into accepting the PSA,” Zarate said.

Under the Electric Power Industry Reform Act, contestable customers or big users consuming on average at least one megawatt of electricity a month enjoy the right to choose their own power suppliers from retail electricity suppliers.

On the other hand, captive customers who consume on average less than one megawatt of electricity a month would have to source electricity from distribution utilities like Meralco.

The PEDC is a subsidiary of Global Business Power Corp., which is partly owned by Meralco PowerGen.