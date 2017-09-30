Lawmaker proposes making EDSA one-way

A LAWMAKER has proposed turning three super highways in Metro Manila into one-way thoroughfares in order to alleviate the worsening traffic condition in the metro.

Samar Rep. Edgar Sarmiento said Epifanio de los Santos Avenue (EDSA) should be turned into a purely northbound superhighway from Caloocan to Pasay City with bi-directional service roads on both sides to be used by the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS).

To accommodate northbound vehicles coming from a Pasay City, Paranaque and Cavite, portion of Roxas Boulevard passing through C3 and C4 would be also turned into a one-way highway.

He also proposed that C-5 road be used by vehicles coming from Muntinlupa and Laguna, going northbound to Quezon City, Bulacan and Pampanga.

Vehicles coming from Muntinlupa and Laguna going northbound to Quezon City, Bulacan and Pampanga on the other hand can use C-5 road, which will be also turned into a northbound expressway.

“We would be doubling the road capacity of these major highways while allowing the smooth and uninterrupted flow of traffic which will make travel quicker and more convenient,” Sarmiento said.

Sarmiento, a civil engineer before he became a member of Congress, also proposed using the stations of the Light Rail Transit (LRT) and Metro Rail Transit (MRT) as loading and unloading stops of the BRTS, which would give passengers the option to ride buses if they are not able to go on board the train.

He also proposed that provincial buses not be allowed on EDSA, instead, passengers would be unloaded in terminals placed on the southern and northern edges of EDSA. BRTS buses would then carry passengers across EDSA.

Sarmiento added that while his proposal might seem drastic it makes a lot of sense especially with the pending construction of the proposed Metro subway system and additional elevated train systems.