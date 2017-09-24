Lawmaker seeks higher pay for ‘barangay’ officials

A lawmaker has filed a bill that will give barangay (village) officials an increase in salary and regular benefits.

The proposal came amid the recent approval by the House of Representatives and the Senate to postpone this year’s scheduled barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK or Youth Council) elections.

It was recently filed by Kabayan party list Rep. Ron Salo under House Bill 6033 or the Barangay Officials Salary and Benefits Act.

According to Salo, village officials are among the lowest paid public officials and are not entitled to regular benefits given to government employees despite the importance of the barangay, the basic political unit of the government,

The bill, if passed, will give the next batches of elected village chairmen Salary Grade 15 or P27,565 a month, the next batches of elected Sangguniang Barangay members Salary Grade 12 or P21,387 a month and the next batches of appointed village secretaries and village treasurers Salary Grade 10 or P18,217 a month.

Aside from the salary increase, the barangay officials will also be entitled to salary increases as well as Government Services Insurance System (GSIS), PhilHealth and Pag-IBIG fund benefits.

“Bottom line is this. We expect these local leaders to really function. We should match our expectations with commensurate compensation,” Salo said.

The scheduled village and SK elections have been postponed to October of next year.

RALPH VILLANUEVA