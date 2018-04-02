Lawmaker seeks power subsidy for poor families

A bill asking the government to provide P500-million power subsidy for poor households has been filed at the House of Representatives.

Rep. Carlos Roman Uybarreta of 1-Care party-list said the subsidy sought by House Bill 3350 or the Pantawid Kuryente bill will help poor families cope with rising prices of basic goods because of the Tax Reform And Inclusion (Train) law.

“This bill will benefit the low income households, especially the various member-consumers of the different electric cooperatives nationwide. As such, I ask the Department of Finance to recommend to President [Rodrigo] Duterte that HB 3350 be certified as urgent, especially when power rates are expected to rise with the seasonal increase in demand for electricity during the dry months,” Uybarreta, vice chairman of the House Committee on Energy, said in a statement.

“This bill can be funded with revenues resulting from the Train law. The bill is silent on the exact amount (to be given to families) so as to allow the Finance Department and the Department of Social Welfare and Development to determine the appropriate amount and other implementation details,” he added.

Whitewash?

In a related development, a consumer group thumbed down the results of a congressional inquiry that cleared the Manila Electric Company (Meralco) of any liability over the seven power supply agreements (PSAs) it forged with its affiliate companies.

Rodolfo Javellana Jr., president of the United Filipino Consumers and Commuters, described the results of the congressional inquiry as a shameless whitewash designed to justify Energy Regulatory Commission approval of expensive Meralco PSAs.

Javellana noted that four ERC commissioners were suspended by Ombudman Conchita Carpio Morales in December 2017 for bending the rules to accommodate the Meralco PSAs—something that the congressional inquiry has ignored.

These suspended were commissioners Gloria Victoria Yap-Taruc, Alfredo Non, Josefina Patricia Magpale-Asirit and Geronimo Sta. Ana.

“The House report’s silence about alleged ERC corruption and its link to ERC’s decision to accept the Meralco PSAs past deadline is highly suspicious. Meralco and the ERC will use this shameless whitewash of the House probe to wrap a fake cloak of legitimacy in approving these PSAs,” Javellana said in a statement.

Javellana claimed that unless the PSAs are stopped, the cost of these contracts will be passed on to millions of Meralco customers for the next 20 to 21 years.

“Instead of pursuing their original vow to probe ERC’s unwarranted favors to Meralco, our honorable lawmakers adopted a subservient posture. The Committee Report provided that resolving the PSAs must comply with laws, rules and regulations and undergo hearings. But if ERC complied with its own rules, these PSAs should not have been accepted by the ERC in the first place precisely for failing to comply with ERC’s very own competitive selection process (CSP),” he pointed out.

CSP requires distribution utilities like Meralco to get two offers for supply of electricity before awarding a PSA in order to get the least cost of electricity for consumers.

The ERC suspended the implementation of CSP for several months, giving Meralco the chance to file last minute applications for PSAs either with its subsidiaries, sister companies or affiliates.

“Meralco does not want to bid out these PSAs through CSP, because that would force them to lower charges to compete with non-affiliated power generation companies. This would mean lower profits for Meralco and its generation companies, or worse, possible loss of their generation companies during the rebidding,” Javellana said.