Lawmaker seeks sub-panel to amend party-list system

A lawmaker over the weekend said he is asking the House of Representative’s Committee on Constitutional Amendments to form a sub-committee to tackle proposed changes to the party-list system.

In a statement, Rep. Michael Romero of 1-PACMAN Party-list said “[t]he Salient Features primer from Sub-Committee 1 of the Committee on Constitutional Amendments has only one paragraph about party-lists and it is specific on party-list representation in the Federal Assembly.”

“As Representative of the 1-PACMAN Party-list and the Vice-President for 1st Termers of the Party-list Coalition Foundation Inc., I have formally requested the House Committee on Constitutional Amendments to create a subcommittee for the specific purpose of crafting a section on party-list representation and roles in the federal, state, provincial, and city/municipal levels of government,” Romero said.

His request is contained in a letter addressed to Rep. Roger Mercado of Southern Leyte, who leads the House Committee on Constitutional Amendments.

“Given the goal of establishing federalism all over the country, it is our humble and considered view that there should be party-list representation and participation in law-making and governance at the federal, state, provincial, city and municipal levels. We firmly believe this necessitates possibly a section or separate sections consisting of three to five paragraphs total in the draft federal charter,” Romero said.

“We seek to develop a consensus position of the party-list representatives hopefully in a few weeks. I am already creating a technical working group under the auspices of my office to prepare the needed research, analyses, and working documents,”