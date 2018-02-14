Lawmaker tells Customs: ‘Be prudent enough’ in disposing of goods

THE Bureau of Customs (BOC) should be “prudent enough” in disposing goods, a lawmaker at the House of Representatives advised its officials, following the destruction of 30 luxury vehicles on February 6.

“I guess the cars are an exception kasi nga Presidente nagsabi e…I cannot question that. But let’s be prudent enough that there is a procedure in the disposition of goods,” said Deputy Speaker Sharon Garin of the AAMBIS-OWA party-list.

The lawmaker made the statement on Wednesday during the BoC briefing before the House Committee on Ways and Means on how the confiscated or forfeited imported vehicles were disposed of.

“I don’t want the office to be, to get in trouble na by ignoring the proper procedure because the procedure is there so that para naman iyan protection din ninyo and protection ng bureau as well as your employees and also para rin na ‘yung rights of those importers…are also protected,” she added in part.

Twenty luxury vehicles were destroyed by the BoC-Port of Manila.

Customs Commissioner Isidro Lapeña said that President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the cars destroyed to prevent their consignees or owners from getting them back.

Ten luxury cars were destroyed simultaneously at the Port of Davao and Port of Cebu.

Lapeña said the vehicles were seized because they were undervalued and the consignees failed to provide the Bureau of Internal Revenue Authority To Release Imported Goods. REINA TOLENTINO