Lawmaker urges govt to contest P3.4B tribunal’s award to Maynilad

A LAWMAKER on Tuesday called on the Duterte administration to exhaust all legal means to contest the P3.4-billion compensation awarded by an Arbitral tribunal to Maynilad Water Services, Inc.

Coop-Nattco party-list Rep. Anthony Bravo said it was unconscionable for Maynilad to push the government to pay P3.5 billion for what it claimed were losses from the delayed implementation of tariff hikes for the rebasing period from 2013 to 2017. The lawmaker said Maynilad earned a whopping P24.75 billion in profits from 2013 to 2015.

“According to its own annual reports, Maynilad posted a net income of P6.94 billion in 2013, P8.26 billion in 2014, and P9.55 billion in 2015. How can they say they needed tariff hikes on those years when they were making profits hand over fist?” Bravo said in a statement.

The lawmaker said the government should consider talking to Maynilad executives and convince them to give up their claim since the government needs billions of pesos to fund vital programs.

“I recognize that companies like Maynilad have an obligation to keep their shareholders happy. As one of its executives said, it is the welfare of their shareholders that motivates their organization. That being said, as a public utility, Maynilad exists not just to rake in profits but to provide a basic need to the 9.2 million Filipinos it services,” Bravo said.

“May obligasyon ang Maynilad sa stockholders nila pero may responsibilidad sila sa customer nila, ang taumbayan. Hindi naman nalulugi ang Maynilad at pinagkakitaan na nila ang customer nila ng bilyones; tama na (Maynilad has an obligation to its stockholders, but it also has a responsibility to its customers, the people.

Maynilad is not losing money and they have made billions off their customers; enough is enough),” he added.

In July this year, the arbitral tribunal of the International Chamber of Commerce ordered the government to pay Maynilad P3.4 billion as indemnity for the losses it incurred because of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System’s order delaying the implementation of the company’s proposed five-year business plan that included a rate increase of P8.58 per cubic meter.