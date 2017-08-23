Lawmaker urges LTFRB to lift Uber suspension

AANGAT TAYO Party-list Rep. Neil Abayon on Tuesday urged the Land Transportation Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to lift the one-month suspension it imposed on transport network company Uber.

“LTFRB’s decision to suspend Uber and all its transport network vehicle service (TNVS) drivers was disproportionate to the offense and has impacted lives of the riding public and the livelihood of thousands of Uber TNVS drivers,” Abayon said in a statement.

Uber was suspended after it was caught violating the LTFRB order to stop activating apps of new drivers.

Last July 9, Uber paid P5 million so that its unregistered drivers would be allowed to ply the roads.

This time, Uber pleaded with the LTFRB to allow it to pay P10 million so the suspension would be lifted.

LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra confirmed Uber’s request as he made the disclosure ahead of the agency’s scheduled meetings with transport network companies, including Uber.

“Uber already filed a petition last Friday [asking that they be fined instead]. It will be heard Wednesday (August 23) at the LTFRB. Their proposal is to pay twice the fine that they were previously sanctioned, which is P10 million,” Delgra told reporters.

LLANESCA T. PANTI