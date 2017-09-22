Lawmaker wants more pro-LGBT bills passed

A lawmaker is pushing for passage of several pro-lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) bills that are still pending in Congress in light of the recent passage of House Bill (HB) 4982 or the Sexual Orientation or Gender Identity or Expression (SOGIE) Equality Act.

Northern Samar Rep. Edwin Ong, in a statement on Friday, said the passage of several pro-LGBT bills and programs will underline the importance of human rights in the legislature.

Ong cited HB 2952, which seeks to establish an LGBT help and protection desk in all Philippine National Police stations nationwide, and HB 5584, which defines domestic violence and providing protective measures on hate crimes against members of the LGBT community.

HB 2952 is authored by Batangas Rep. Vilma Santos-Recto, while HB 5584 is authored by Malabon City Rep. Federico Sandoval 2nd.

Ong also wants the House of Representatives to pass HB 4307, which establishes and funds alternative education for LGBTs in San Jose del Monte City in Bulacan and HB 1451, which prohibits discrimination against teachers who are unwed mothers and single parents who at the same time are members of the LGBT community.

HB 4307 is authored by San Jose del Monte City Rep. Florida Robes and HB 1451 is authored by 1-Ang-Edukasyon Rep. Salvador Belaro Jr.

“[The passage of the SOGIE Equality Act in Congress shows that human rights is in the agenda of the current leadership of the 17th Congress. I am standing by it, that LGBT rights are human rights],” Ong said in the statement.

RALPH VILLANUEVA