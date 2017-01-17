Lawmaker withdraws vanity tax proposal

REPRESENTATIVE Rodel Batocabe of Ako Bicol party-list who proposed to tax “vanity” products and procedures such as cosmetics and beauty surgeries, among others, said he will be withdraw his proposal in response to the public’s clamor. He earlier proposed to impose a 10 to 30 percent excise tax on cosmetic products and beauty services instead of the Duterte administration’s plan to increase excise taxes on fuel products. “People immediately thought, this is having more tax on ordinary make- up. This was supposed to be for luxurious ones like the glutathione shots, liposuctions, noselifts. I was just looking for alternative instead of increasing taxes on petroleum products. But I have seen the comments and since the public doesn’t want it, then I won’t proceed with it anymore,” Batocabe said of his bill. The lawmaker, however, added he is still opposed to increasing excise taxes on petroleum products.