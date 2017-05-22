Lawmakers back stricter House attendance rules

There has been no resistance thus far over the planned strict checking of attendance for members of the House of Representatives during plenary session.

Deputy Speaker Romero Quimbo of Marikina and Representatives Teddy Baguilat of Ifugao and Antonio Tinio of Alliance of Concerned Teachers party-list were in favor of the policy instituted by House Majority Leader Rodolfo Fariñas of Ilocos Norte that the there will be a roll call of members at 4 p.m. and those not around will be marked absent.

The plenary session in the chamber starts at 4 p.m. but it has been the practice to defer the roll call by an hour or longer to give time for the lawmakers to show up.

“I am 100 percent in support of the decision. It’s about time that we set an example,” Quimbo, a member of the Liberal Party, said in a text message.

“For those of us who often come late, a little discipline is needed. I’m guilty of always being late for the opening of the session. So it’s time we walk the talk,” Baguilat, also an LP member, said.

Tinio stressed that the lawmakers’ apparent lack of attention in attending plenary session is also tantamount to corruption.

Yes, I’m in favor of that. Attendance in plenary is the fundamental obligation of every legislator. A lot of time and taxpayers’ resources are wasted waiting for a quorum before the House can go about its business,” Tinio, the vice chairman of the Committee on Public Information, said.

Fariñas earlier said that he is confident that his colleagues will toe the line.