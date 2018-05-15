Lawmakers on vote-buying claims: File charges based on evidence

THE Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) should file cases against local officials allegedly involved in vote-buying during the Barangay (village) and Sanguniang Kabataan (youth council) elections on Monday, lawmakers in the Senate and House of Representatives said on Tuesday.

Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd, who is also president of Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban), Villarin and Baguilat said that the DILG should file the cases if it has evidence.

The lawmakers were reacting to Local Government Undersecretary Martin Dino’s claims that there were at least 10 congressmen; mayors, governors and village officials who were engaged in vote-buying during the elections.

Dino said that even members of the PDP-Laban were allegedly involved in the illegal activity.

“Immediate action is needed. DILG should act based on the evidence they have,” Pimentel said in a statement.

Asked if there was a need to conduct a congressional inquiry on the allegations, Pimentel said there was no need for a Senate investigation.

Akbayan Party-list Rep. Tomasito Villarin said that Diño “should let his hands do the talking not his mouth by filing cases against those who violated election laws in the barangay polls.”

“The DILG should know better and be prepared to prevent or even mitigate these things from happening prior to the elections through a vigorous information drive about the non-partisan nature of barangay elections, instead of blabbing about it when everything has been said and done,” Villarin said in a statement.

“The DILG should file cases against politicians who violate election laws and Diño, being a party official of PDP-Laban, should address this concern to his party,” Ifugao Rep. Teodoro Baguilat said.

Villarin took a dig at Diño who has been busy campaigning for federalism, which the opposition lawmaker said affected the DILG’s information campaign on the village polls.

“Sadly, they (Diño and his team) are remiss of such duties as they are too focused on federalism that our electorate strongly disapproves in recent surveys,” Villarin said.

The Duterte administration is considering a federal government by establishing independent regions, each with the authority to manage its resources and craft its laws, including taxation, but proponents have yet to agree on how to divide the country’s existing 17 regions.

Under a federal set up, each region or federal state will retain 80 to 85 percent of its locally generated income while the remaining 15 to 20 percent will be subsidized by the national government through the Internal Revenue Allotment (IRA).

But based on the records of the Department of Finance’s Bureau of Local Governments, only the National Capital Region, Region 4A (Calabarzon) and Region 3 (Central Luzon) would have enough locally generated sources under a federal system.

At least 78 percent of the NCR’s resources are locally generated, while Region 4A’s locally generated income is at 41 percent. Region 3 gets 32 percent of its budget from locally generated income.

The dependence of Regions 1 (Ilocos), 5 (Bicol), 6 (Western Visayas), 7 (Central Visayas) and 10 (Northern Mindanao) on their respective locally generated income ranges from 22 to 29 percent. The Cordillera Administrative Region, as well as Regions 8 (Eastern Visayas), 4B (Mimaropa), 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula), 12 (Soccsksargen) and 13 (Caraga) have even lower dependence on locally generated income at 12 to 17 percent.

This means that the 11 regions are largely dependent on IRA funds from the national government, including the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) whose budget is entirely from the national government.