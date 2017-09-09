Lawmakers oppose Marcos party

Lawmakers on Friday criticized plans by the family of the late strongman Ferdinand Marcos for his 100th birth anniversary at the Libingan ng mga Bayani next week.

“This planned party celebrating the centennial of his birth defiles the memory of all the legitimate heroes buried in the Libingan ng mga Bayani even as it rubs salt on the still-bleeding wounds of the thousands of victims of… atrocities,” Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman, who received an invitation, said in a statement.

Lagman, who had opposed the burial of Marcos at the Libingan, said the strongman’s heirs “must unequivocally commit the immediate surrender of the totality of” alleged ill-gotten wealth “without conditions, instead of celebrating at the Libingan ng mga Bayani, which he does not deserve and does not deserve him.”

Akbayan Rep. Tomas Villarin, who also received an invitation, expressed disgust over the idea of a private party at the cemetery.

“Yes, I did get an invite and puked on it!” Villarin said.

According to the invitation, which came apparently from former first lady and now Ilocos Norte Rep. Imelda Marcos, her children, and grandchildren, a mass will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, followed by a short program and lunch.

“Napakalaking insulto para sa mga biktima ng mga paglabag sa karapatang pantao noong Batas Militar at maging sa sambayanang Filipino ang gagawing ito ng mga Marcoses,” Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate said in a separate statement.

(What the Marcoses plan to do is a big insult to the victims of human rights violations during Martial Law, and even to the Filipino people.)