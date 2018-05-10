Lawmakers push tax-free pay for teachers

Some lawmakers have asked the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) not to tax the honoraria and other allowances of teachers who will serve in the May 14 village and youth elections.

Representatives Antonio Tinio and France Castro of Alliance of Concerned Teachers party-list as well as House Appropriations panel Chairman Karlo Nograles made the call in light of the BIR’s decision to collect a five percent withholding tax from the election service compensation and travel allowance to be received by the members of the Board of Election Tellers.

“Teachers deserve to receive the full amount of the honorarium after undertaking their high risk job as poll workers. It is only under Duterte’s administration that even poll workers’ honorarium and travel allowance are not safe from taxation,” Tinio said in a statement.

Under the law, an electoral board chairperson will receive an honoraria of P6,000 while the members will be compensated for P5,000 each. The Department of Education supervisor will be paid P4,000, while each of the support staff will be paid P2,000. All of them are entitled to a P1,000-travel allowance.

Tinio said there is no reason for the BIR to deprive BET members of their full compensation.

Castro agreed.

“Consistent with the administration’s policy of taxing those who earn minimum wage and lower income earners through the Tax Reform law, this tax on the poll workers’ pay is yet another proof that Duterte’s administration has a knack of putting the tax burden on those who receive less,” Castro said.

Nograles said teachers deserve a tax-free compensation for their crucial role in maintaining clean and honest polls.

“I join the call of Department of Education Secretary Leonor Briones for tax-free allowances and other renumeration for our public school teachers. During election season, no group of people in government sacrifices more than them,” Nograles said.