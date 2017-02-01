Lawmakers reject LRT, MRT common station

Lawmakers on Wednesday rejected the proposed common station for the Light Rail Transit and Metro Rail Transit in Quezon City.

“The common station is the most uncommon. It’s a triangle. There’s an area A, area B, and area C instead of one line,” Rep. Winston Castelo said after an ocular inspection.

Deputy Speaker Danilo Suarez agreed, saying the planned common station is not commuter-friendly.

“We can anticipate the hassle or discomfort the commuters will be experiencing,” he said.

The lawmakers pointed out that the common station is not seamless and will benefit the businessmen who are stakeholders of the project, instead of the public.

“What will happen to those who alight at North Avenue, they will have to walk to reach Line 1, Line 3 or Line 7?” Suarez asked.

Earlier, Castelo warned that Congress may withdraw the funds allotted for the project if the station is not beneficial to the public.

The lawmakers favored using the earlier location of the common station at SM North Edsa.

The memorandum of agreement for the establishment of the P2.8-billion common station was signed on January 18, and the project is expected to be built in April 2019. Reicelene Ignacio