Lawmakers seek repeal of Train law

A bill that seeks to repeal the Tax Reform, Acceleration and Inclusion (Train) law that increased taxes on fuel and sugar-sweetened beverages has been filed at the House of Representatives.

House Bill 7653 was filed by Makabayan bloc lawmakers Carlos Zarate of Bayan Muna, Emmi de Jesus and Arlene Brosas of Gabriela, Antonio Tinio and France Castro of Alliance of Concerned Teachers, Ariel Casilao of Anakpawis and Sarah Elago of Kabataan.

The lawmakers said the Train law that was implemented in January this year jacked up the prices of petroleum products, rice, chicken, pork and beef.

“Some 15.2 million families who earn minimum wages or below belong to the informal sector who are already exempted from paying income taxes will not benefit from income tax cuts. But these poor families are actually shouldering the higher cost of goods and services as a result of the Train law,” the Makabayan group said in its explanatory note, referring to the law’s provision that exempts those earning P250,000 a year and below from paying income taxes. “The aim to lower taxes for the poor and improve the quality of life of our people was negated by the government’s drive to increase revenues. Instead of easing the burden of over-taxation, the Train Law worsens the misery of our people. Thus, the passage of this urgent bill [to repeal it]is earnestly sought,” it added.

The lawmakers cited the report of the Department of Economic Research of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas that the April 2018 inflation may have reached 4.7 percent, higher than the 4.5 inflation rate posted in March based on the records of the Philippine Statistics Authority.

“Investigating the effects of the Train law or suspending its implementation is not enough. We should repeal it,” Zarate said in an interview.

De Jesus said the Makabayan bloc was confident that it would gather one million signatures from people who also want the Train raw repealed because it has been too burdensome.

“We are looking at one million signatures nationwide, and we will make this known during the President’s State of the Nation Address in July. The government should not take this for granted, considering that this cause is close to the heart of the people. We don’t even have to seek support because the people feel the ill effects of the Train law,” de Jesus pointed out.

“People will put our government and the politicians to task about this, you can count on that,” Brosas said.