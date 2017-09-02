Lawmakers urged to tackle air passenger bill of rights

Rep. Bernadette Herrera-Dy of Bagong Henerasyon party-list is urging fellow lawmakers to urgently tackle the proposed air passenger bill of rights.

She made the pitch noting that, “[h]oliday air travel season is fast approaching” and that problems of flight delays and cancellation often come with high passenger volume.

“I urge my colleagues in the House Transportation Committee to urgently tackle the Air Passenger Bill of Rights, move it forward, and hopefully pass the bill on third reading before the end of November,” Herrera-Dy, who leads the House Committee on Public Information, said in a statement.

The lawmaker earlier filed House Bill 6056 entitled “An Act Providing for a Bill of Rights for Air Passengers and Carrier Obligations,” which has been pending with the House Committee on Transportation since July 31.

If passed into law, the bill would grant several rights to passengers such as the right to compensation in case the flight cancelled as well as in case their baggage is delayed, lost and damaged.

It would also grant them the right to compensation in case of death or injury.

“An air carrier liable for any and all compensations provided by these rules shall make the same available to the affected passenger at the air carrier’s counters at the airport on the date when the occasion entitling the passenger to compensation occurred, or at the main office or any branch of the air carrier at the discretion of the passenger,” the proposed measure stated.

If passed into law, it would also grant passengers the right “to be provided accurate information before purchase” and “to receive the full value of the service purchased.”