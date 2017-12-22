Lawmakers want 50% discount on election ads

THE HOUSE of Representatives has approved on third and final reading a bill granting politicians 50 percent discount on advertisements during the election period.

House Bill 6604, which replaced HB 4898 and HB 5922, will amend Section 11 of Republic Act 9006, or the Fair Election Act.

“During the campaign period, media outlets shall provide registered political parties and bona fide candidates a discount of 50 percent for political propaganda on television, radio and print,” the bill read.

The measure is authored by 24 lawmakers led by House Speaker and Davao del Norte Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez and the majority leader, Ilocos Norte Rep. Rodolfo Fariñas.

According to the bill, the regulation of advertising rates will provide equal opportunity among qualified political candidates to avail of affordable political propaganda through the tri-media during the election period.

Under the measure, it will be illegal for print, radio and television outlets to charge higher rates from registered parties and bona fide candidates, compared to regular advertisers.

Before, politicians are entitled to 30 percent discount for television advertisements, 20 percent for radio advertisements and 10 percent for print advertisements over the average rates charged during the first three quarters of the calendar year preceding the elections.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) will be given the power to regulate rates of political propaganda and prevent media outlets from raising rates to more than the average rates charged to regular advertisers a year prior to the start of the campaign period.

During the House Committee on Suffrage hearing on the matter, the lawmakers said some media outlets jack up their prices during the election period to make up for the losses in the discounts.