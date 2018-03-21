Lawmakers want Sandra Cam to quit PCSO post

At least 48 lawmakers have called for the resignation of Board Member Sandra Cam for disrespecting lawmakers and making unsubstantiated claims during congressional inquiries on the state-run Small Town Lottery of the Philippine Charity Sweepstake Office (PCSO).

The House members made the call under House Resolution 1777 authored by Arnolfo Teves, Jr. of Negros Oriental, House Minority Leader Danilo Suarez of Quezon and House Dangerous Drugs panel Chairman Robert Barbers of Surigao del Norte.

The Resolution, dated March 14, was filed two weeks after Cam and Teves had a heated exchange after the former claimed that STL has undervalued its revenue by P500 million since gambling lords are using it as front for jueteng, an illegal numbers game.

Teves challenged Cam to present proof, but she responded by accusing the lawmaker of being an STL operator.

Cam did not present documentary evidence to back up her claims against Teves but she promised to bring them the next hearing which has yet to be scheduled.

“All invited guests and resource persons in any Committee hearing should accord all members of the House due respect by reason of their positions as duly elected public officers, accord due respect to the House of Representatives as an institution, observe proper decorum and refrain from exhibiting any unethical and or contemptuous and arrogant behavior or under pain of penalty. Cam hurled contemptuous and threatening remarks against Teves,” the resolution read.

“Ms. Cam likewise verbally abused the distinguished Minority Leader Suarez [in an earlier hearing]. Such unruly behavior of Cam is an affront to this institution. The House of Representatives hereby demands the immediate resignation of Cam as board member of PCSO,” it added.

Among those who affixed their signatures were Representatives Raul del Mar of Cebu, Manny Lopez of Manila, Lord Allan Velasco of Marinduque, Anthony Bravo of Coop Natcco party-list, Albee Benitez of Negros Occidental, Mark Sambar of PBA party-list, Franz Alvarez of Palawan, Emmanuel Madrona of Romblon, Rosanna Vergara of Nueva Ecija, Magnolia Antonino of Nueva Ecija, Ben Evardone of Eastern Samar, among others.