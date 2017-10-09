Lawmen conduct surprise inspection at Quezon City jail for illegal drugs but found none

LAW enforcement authorities conducted a surprise inspection at the Quezon City Jail early Monday for illegal drugs but found none, a prison official said.

“Ang main purpose sana ay maintercept yung drugs ng inspection team. Kaya kami nag-invite din from PDEA,” Jail Officer II Lucila Abarca told The Manila Times.

Authorities from the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), and the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) conducted “Oplan Greyhound” aimed at sniffing out illegal drugs, hidden weapons, and cellular phones.

However, Abarca said that authorities were only able to find makeshift water heaters and improvised weapons, particularly ice picks made out of metal spoons and forks, from the inmates.

“Nung nakaraan, nakahuli kami ng inmates na suspected na naglilipat ng drugs. Kaya nag-follow up po ulit na surprise inspection,” she said.

(In the past, we caught inmates suspected of moving illegal drugs. That’s why we followed up with a surprise inspection.)

Three gangs — Sigue Sigue Sputnik, Batang City Jail, and Sigue Sigue Commando –inside the city jail’s five dormitories were only caught in possession of illegal weapons during the operation.

The last “Oplan Greyhound” conducted last September 27 using four sniffer dogs yielded drug paraphernalia, along with improvised weapons.

In data acquired by The Manila Times, the Quezon City Jail currently houses inmates in 2,344 drug related cases or 71.62 percent of its 3,338 total jail population as of October.

The BJMP said the city jail could only accommodate 800 inmates. GLEE JALEA