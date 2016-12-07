Lawmen hunt mom of terror group’s founders

COTABATO CITY: Charges will be filed against the mother of the Maute terror group’s founders after a raiding team recovered improvised explosive devices (IEDs), bombs and firearms at her house in Marawi City on Tuesday. However, Farhana Maute, mother of the siblings Abdullah Maute and Omar Maute was not around when the raiding team searched her house. Apparently she had gone into hiding when her two sons terrorized the once peaceful town of Butig in Lanao del Sur. Her sons are alleged to be the founders of the Dawlah Islamiya, also known as the Maute terror group, now notorious for attacking peaceful villages in the hinterlands of Lanao del Sur. Agent from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and combined personnel of the Army’s 65th Infantry Battalion and the Lanao del Sur provincial police also found firearms in four other houses owned by relatives of the two fanatical jihadists.