Laws for better MSME access to credit backed

The Department of Finance (DoF) on Tuesday expressed support for bills that would allow the use of non-traditional collateral for loans, as well as other reforms to increase financial access for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

In a statement, Finance Undersecretary Gil Beltran said pending measures aimed at strengthening the country’s existing secured transactions framework and modernizing its warehouse receipts system, among others, would help ensure financial inclusion for MSMEs, including those in the agriculture sector.

“I cannot but emphasize how important [the Secured Transactions and Warehouse Receipts of 2018 bills are], given the country’s goals of improving competitiveness; harnessing the potential of the country’s MSMEs; and making these MSMEs, especially with those that have linkages to the global supply chain, [on]par with that of regional players,” Beltran said.

The first proposed law, formally known as Senate Bill 354 and filed by Sen. Paolo Benigno “Bam” Aquino 4th in July 2016, seeks to establish a legal framework for the use of unconventional collateral, such as accounts receivable and inventory, in applying for loans from financial institutions.

The second—House Bill 6310 and filed by former Agriculture Secretary and Rep. Arthur Yap of Bohol province in September 2017—involves overhauling the 105-year old Act 2137, or the Warehouse Receipts Law, to make way for a computerized central registry for all these receipts, which farmers and other agricultural workers use as collateral to secure credit.

Such receipts are issued to farmers as proof that they own the goods stored in warehouses. These are then traded or encumbered in exchange for credit to informal lenders, as banks are often hesitant to extend loans using unreliable and easily tampered paper receipts as collateral.

“On the part of the DoF, we remain committed to support the passage of the Secured Transactions Law and the Warehouse Receipts Law. We will also work on creating the enabling environment for these laws to affect their intended benefits, such as creating linkages between financial services suppliers and users, and supporting the development of a market for secured transactions,” Beltran said.

He also said that since the Financial Infrastructure Development Network (FIDN) was established in 2015, Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) member-economies have tried to achieve their shared goal of widening and further easing financial access to “the underserved and unserved, particularly MSMEs.”

“We focused on MSMEs, recognizing their important role to the economy. MSMEs provide not only employment, but also enable linkages in the production chain. We have seen many economies, particularly in Southeast Asia, emerge to be among the engines of global growth, on the back of a healthy MSME ecosystem,” he said.

The Finance official also underscored the need to empower MSMEs to realize the global goal of eradicating poverty, pointing out that these enterprises “are the life-force of the regional economy, account for over 40 percent of the total economy, 97 percent of total enterprises and employ half of the labor force in the region.”

More than 40 percent of MSMEs in the region, however, are hampered by the lack of hard assets that can be used as collateral and a credible credit information system that banks used to make loan decisions.

The goal of the FIDN, launched under the Cebu Action Plan during the 2015 APEC Finance Ministers Meeting, is to remove these hindrances from MSMEs through reforms on secured transactions, warehouse receipts and credit information.

Beltran said discussions have gone beyond MSMEs and now include agricultural finance, which is equally important for countries like the Philippines in terms of not only providing jobs, but also ensuring food security.

”We often hear about how the agriculture sector is shrinking in terms of both potential and actual output, as a result of declining labor participation and investments… It is our hope that our work here in the FIDN will help address these challenges,” he added.