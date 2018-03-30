Lawyer behind quo warranto case vs Sereno suspended

THE Supreme Court (SC) has suspended a lawyer from the practice of law for a period of two years for violating the lawyer’s oath.

In a full court ruling penned by Associate Justice Francis Jardeleza, the SC found lawyer Eligio Mallari guilty of violating the lawyer’s oath; “Canons 10 and 12; and Rules 10.03, 12.02, and 12.04 of the Code of Professional Responsibility.”

Mallari requested the Office of the Solicitor General to file for quo warranto proceedings against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, to oust her from office for lack of qualification.

Mallari cited Sereno’s failure to file her complete statements of assets and liabilities.

The court had directed the Committee on Bar Discipline of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines to investigate Mallari due to his alleged deliberate disregard of the Rules of Court and jurisprudence pertinent to the issuance and implementation of the writ of possession under Republic Act 3135, as amended; and his supposed violations of the Lawyer’s Oath and the Code of Professional Responsibility.

On March 21, 1984, the GSIS applied for the extrajudicial foreclosure of a mortgage due to Mallari’s failure to settle his account. Mallari, however, was able to stall this by requesting for a final computation of his outstanding account and persuading the sheriff to hold the publication of the foreclosure notice in abeyance.

In December 1984, the GSIS responded to his request and rendered a detailed explanation of the account. On May 30, 1985, it sent another updated statement of account. For failing to settle his account, the GSIS finally commenced extrajudicial foreclosure proceedings on respondent’s mortgaged properties on July 21, 1986.

On August 22, 1986, Mallari filed a complaint for injunction with application for preliminary injunction against the GSIS and the Provincial Sheriff of Pampanga in Branch 44 of the Regional Trial Court (RTC), in San Fernando, Pampanga.

The RTC ultimately decided in his favor. Upon appeal by the GSIS, the Court of Appeals (CA) reversed the RTC on March 27, 1996. The SC denied respondent’s petition for review on certiorari on September 16, 1996, as well as his motion for reconsideration on January 15, 1997.

As a result, the CA Decision dated March 27, 1996 became final and executory, rendering unassailable the extrajudicial foreclosure and auction sale held on September 22, 1986, and the issuance of titles in the name of the GSIS.

In its January 10, 2018 ruling that was released only recently, the SC held that “respondent owes good faith, fairness and candor to the court.”

“Respondent cannot escape liability by claiming that it was his counsel…who signed most of the pleadings. We note that respondent admits that he filed the petition for review in G.R. No. 157659 before us. By doing so, he ratified the previous actions taken by his counsel. For otherwise, if he did not in fact sanction these deeds, he would not have elevated before us the denial of the motions for contempt, the order causing the re-implementation of the writ of execution cum writ of possession, and the denial of his motion for reconsideration,” the SC said.

“This behavior on his part reveals that the actions undertaken by his counsel were under his strict instructions, or at the very least, with his consent. For having done so, respondent also breached his oath as an officer of this Court not only by filing groundless suits, but also by instructing another member of the bar to do so.”