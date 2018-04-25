Lawyer in Sereno impeachment ready to face disbarment raps

A LAWYER behind the impeachment charges against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno is ready to face the disbarment complaints that have been filed against him.

At a media forum at the Ciudad Fernandina in Greenhills, San Juan on Wednesday, Gadon said that those behind the complaints did not know anything and maintained that nobody could get disbarred over cursing or by giving a “middle finger.”

On Tuesday, Jover Laurio, the writer behind “Pinoy Ako Blog,” and Aunell Angcos, a member of “Millenial PH,” filed disbarment charges against Gadon before the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) for alleged “gross ignorance of the law and grossly immoral conduct.”

The complaints were based on Gadon’s heckling and giving a “middle finger” to supporters of Sereno in Baguio City in early April when the Supreme Court held oral arguments on the quo warrant petition filed against the Chief Justice-on leave that questioned the validity of her appointment.

Three other disbarment cases were filed against Gadon:

* On Friday, concerned citizens filed a disbarment case against Gadon on the same charges;

* In March, lawyer Wilfredo Garrido, Jr. filed accused Gadon of violating the lawyers’ Code of Professional Responsibility;

* In 2016, Muslim lawyers Algamar Latiph and Musa Malayang filed a disbarment complaint stemming from Gadon’s anti-Muslim remarks at an interview, while campaigning for the Senate. ARIC JOHN SY CUA