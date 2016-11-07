Lawyer kills self

A lawyer wracked by lingering illnesses committed suicide on Sunday by shooting himself by the poolside of a condominium on San Rafael Street in San Miguel, Manila.

The lawyer’s body was spotted from the second floor of the condominium by the building’s officer in charge, Carmencito Magsalang.

Magsalang recounted that he heard a loud bang while doing the rounds of the building. Upon hearing the sound, he searched for its source and eventually saw the lifeless body of 40-year -old lawyer Augustus Cesar Binag.

Binag’s body was seen by responding police lying on the right side with a gunshot wound on the head. Beside him was a .25 caliber revolver.

According to the wife of the victim, lawyer Melody Binag, her husband had been suffering from a kidney ailment and recently found out that his prostate was enlarged during one of his checkups.

Before the incident, Binag underwent treatment for his ailments and showed no signs of depression. His wife was convinced then that Binag did not feel troubled.

On Saturday night, Binag went missing, prompting his wife to look for him. However, he was nowhere to be found at that time.