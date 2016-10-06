Lawyer nabbed for drugs in Vizcaya

A known lawyer and high value target was arrested in a buy-bust in Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya by joint operatives of the Philippine National Police and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) on Thursday. Senior Supt. Leumar Abugan, Nueva Vizcaya police director, said lawyer Christopher Ramel, 53, of Barangay Don Mariano Perez in Bayombong has been under surveillance by the PDEA and police intelligence for his alleged link to the illegal drug trade in the province. Chief Insp. Jenifer Flores of Bayombong police said Ramel has been asked to surrender several times under Oplan Tokhang but refused and allegedly continued his illegal drug activity. PDEA Region 2 officer in charge Allan Lloyd Leaño said they confiscated from Ramel 10 sachets of shabu estimated to be worth P50,000 as well as marked money, a cellphone and drug paraphernalia.

LEANDER C. DOMINGO