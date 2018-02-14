Lawyer survives QC ambush

A lawyer survived an ambush on Tuesday when one of his companions shot one of the attackers who turned out to be a policeman.

Quezon City Police District director Guillermo Eleazar told reporters lawyer Argel Cabatbat and three of his friends were cruising East Avenue in Quezon City at 12:30 a.m. when three persons on two motorcycles chased them.

Two of the suspects were identified as PO1 Mark Ayeras and John Paul Napoles. The third suspect escaped.

Eleazar said Ayeras worked with the QCPD from September 2016 to October 2017. He was transferred to the Regional Public Safety Battalion but has been on absence without leave (AWOL) status

Napoles was injured when Cabatbat ran over him after he shot at the lawyer’s vehicle.

Ayeras and Napoles were rushed to the East Avenue Medical Center but the policeman was declared dead

on arrival. Napoles was listed in stable condition.

Seized from Napoles was one caliber .45 pistol without serial number and one magazine with nine ammunition. Authorities also seized the 9mm Beretta pistol used by Cabatbat’s companion.

Cabatbat claimed that the attack could be the handiwork of the enemy of one of his clients.

“This is a job-related case. I was handling the case professionally. Kaya hindi ko alam kung bakit damay ako (I can’t understand why they had to involve me),” he said.

Eleazar said investigators are looking into the possibility of the attackers being part of a gun-for-hire group.

“We are still in the process of getting information. It is possible these are gun-for-hire. Once we obtain other angles of this, we will conduct further investigation” Eleazar added.