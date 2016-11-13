Lawyers’ group asks SC to reconsider Marcos ruling

THE National Union of People’s Lawyers asked the Supreme Court on Friday to reconsider its decision to allow the interment of former President Ferdinand Marcos’ remains at the Libingan ng mga Bayani.

In the motion for reconsideration it filed on behalf of former Bayan Muna party-list representative Saturnino Ocampo and other petitioners, it said the interment of Marcos’ remains would result in grave injury to the public and send a message that the late strongman was a hero.

“Sending this message, which, once made can not be taken back, is injurious to the victims of human rights violation during the martial law as it honors their tormentor and puts into question their claims as such victims of human rights violations committed by Marcos Sr.,” the petition read.

“It is also injurious to the Filipino people who suffered from poverty through those years as a result of the plunder of public funds by Marcos Sr.,” it added.

The lawyer’s group said it would lead a protest in front of the high court on November 13, “to call for the rule of justice even as they grieve its death when the Court distorted the people’s verdict against Marcos and scorned at their history of suffering and sacrifice during the Martial Law.”

Lawmakers oppose burial

Members of the House of Representatives from the Makabayan party-list bloc expressed their opposition to the high court’s decision, saying the planned burial was a “betrayal of Filipino sacrifice for freedom and democracy.”

“It is incensing that the hero’s burial of the fascist dictator would come first before fully holding him and his family primarily responsible for the crimes against humanity and compensation of the victims,” Anakbayan party-list Rep. Ariel Casilao said.

The court ruling is tantamount to erasing the sacrifices and martyrdom of many Filipinos, he added.

Lawmakers from the Makabayan bloc have filed a resolution seeking to stop the burial. They are representatives Casilao, Antonio Tinio and France Castro (Act Teachers), Emmi de Jesus and Arlene Brosas (Gabriela), and Sarah Elago (Kabataan).

“The Marcos regime was also known for its widespread and systemic corruption and plunder of the national coffers. It is estimated that as much as 33 percent of the country’s total borrowings during his term were pocketed by Marcos and his cronies,” the resolution read.

“Moves to give Marcos a hero’s burial would send the absurd message that the Filipino people overthrew a ‘hero’ during People Power I and that the international community’s sympathy for that uprising is wrong,” it added, referring to the 1986 popular revolt that toppled Marcos.

Moreover, the Marcos burial would also make the Congress a laughingstock as it had passed a law compensating victims of human rights violations under the Marcos regime.