Lawyers’ group to file sedition raps vs Trillanes over call to ‘kill president’

A GROUP of lawyers will file sedition charges against Sen. Antonio Trillanes 4th for encouraging the military to kill President Rodrigo Duterte in a privilege speech delivered in October.

The group, headed by former Congressman Jing Paras, claimed that Trillanes lied about the President’s supposed multimillion-peso bank deposits and called on the military to use their M-16 rifles and shoot Duterte.

“By concocting all these lies and showing spurious documents, he has encouraged or he has called on the military to kill the President,” Paras said in a press conference in Quezon City Thursday.

Lawyer Manuel Luna, the legal counsel of the group, said they would initially file cases of inciting to sedition and proposal to commit coup de etat against the senator.

Apart from the privilege speech of Trillanes, Luna also cited the speeches of the Senator delivered on other occasions.

“The mere expression which does not fall under freedom of speech is already inciting to sedition. If you attempt to cause the public to endanger the President or the government that is already inciting to sedition… He (Trillanes) has crossed the line.” JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA