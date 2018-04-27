Lawyers: No fees from Sereno, SC

Officers of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) do not receive compensation or any honorarium from Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno or the Supreme Court (SC) as alleged by lawyer Lorenzo Gadon.

They made the statement in response to Gadon’s accusations two days ago that IBP officials receive allowances from the High Court headed by Sereno.

“The President, Executive Vice President, the members of the Board of Governors, all Chapter and Regional Officers of IBP do not receive any allowance from Chief Justice Sereno or the Supreme Court. These elected officials of IBP serve without any compensation or honorarium,” the IBP said in the statement issued on Thursday.

“It is reckless for a lawyer to make false and unfounded allegations. We respect every person’s freedom of expression and may even try to understand his needs and motivations but truth, fairness and professional ethics should not be lost even in partisan and passionate lawyering,” the lawyers’ group added, alluding to Gadon filing an impeachment complaint against Sereno.

The IBP is opposed to a quo warranto petition filed by Solicitor General Jose Calida that seeks to unseat Sereno by declaring her 2012 appointment invalid on grounds that she did not submit complete copies of her Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN) as a faculty member of the University of the Philippines College of Law to the Judicial and Bar Council, which screens applicants for the Chief Justice post, thus defying JBC rules.

Sereno says she has substantially complied with the SALN requirement by submitting her three SALN, an action that the JBC confirmed was a substantial compliance.

The IBP—the official organization of all Philippine lawyers whose names appear on the Roll of Attorneys of the Supreme Court–said it is opposed to the quo warranto petition because: impeachment is the constitutionally prescribed process for removing a Chief Justice; the petition was filed way beyond the one-year prescriptive period set by the Rules of Court; and the Supreme Court does not have the power and should not supplant the determination of integrity and qualifications of a Chief Justice that the Constitution vests upon the JBC and the President of the Philippines, among others.

The IBP said Calida’s quo warranto petition is flimsy as it will “impair the security of tenure, stability and independence of constitutional officers.”

“We must maintain the separation/balance of powers and due process enshrined in our Constitution for effective/orderly governance and to safeguard our democracy and our individual rights. These grounds are clear in the 1987 Constitution, in many laws enacted by Congress and reiterated in numerous jurisprudence and rules promulgated by the Supreme Court,” it added.

Under the 1987 Constitution, the President, the Vice President, the members of the Supreme Court, the members of constitutional commissions and the Ombudsman may be removed from office by impeachment for, and conviction of, culpable violation of the Constitution, treason, bribery, graft and corruption, other high crimes or betrayal of public trust.

Aside from opposing the quo warranto petition, the IBP led by its president Abdiel Fajardo has joined five other lawyers’ groups last week in urging the United Nations to investigate President Rodrigo Duterte and his entire administration over relentless threats to and harassment of Sereno and lawyers who have criticized the Duterte administration.

The IBP, as well as the National Union of People’s Lawyers, Alternative Law Groups, Ateneo Human Rights Center, Free Legal Assistance Group, Manananggol Laban sa Extrajudicial Killings and International Pro Bono Alliance, made the call in its report submitted to the UN Special Rapporteur detailing the President’s attacks on Sereno and the entire judiciary.

The attacks include the President threatening to “strike” at the Chief Justice, tagging Sereno as an enemy who needs to be ousted from the Supreme Court, asking the House of Representatives to fast-track the impeachment of Sereno and calling her ignorant and dumb who should resign from her post, among others.

“Such [threats]jeopardize the very essence of democracy in the Philippines, particularly the matter of checks and balances. Hence, this appeal for urgent action on the part of the UN Special Rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers,” the lawyers’ groups said in a statement.