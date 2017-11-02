Lay down arms, take jobs

President Rodrigo Duterte has called on New People’s Army (NPA) rebels to lay down their arms and take on jobs.

The President made the call in connection with the initiative of his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, to hold localized peace talks with the National Democratic Front (NDF)—the umbrella group of all communist organizations in the country—in Davao City.

“I am addressing myself to all the soldiers of the New People’s Army. Just surrender and lay down your arms.

There’s a job waiting for you. I am building [infrastructure]throughout the country, almost 5,000 houses under National Housing Authority, for starters,” Duterte said in a news conference held upon his arrival from a two-day working visit in Japan.

“Yes, I support the localized peace talks. We can talk continuously with the Left. I am not about ready to give up everything and anything…in the altar of peace for our country,” he added.

The Davao mayor said in July that she will pursue just and lasting peace by holding localized peace dialogues. These talks will be attended by officials of the City Social Services and Development Office and the private sector “capable of offering alternatives to the rebels” such as providing NPAs livelihood and other forms of employment.

Flip-flop

In his speech during the Philippine Army’s 58th Change of Command Ceremony in Fort Bonifacio on October 5, Duterte said he will no longer talk with the communists.

“We are fighting NPA (New People’s Army). At this stage, I am not ready to talk to them (communists) because it is not good for the country. If it is good for the country, I’m okay with it. But for now, I don’t like it,” he said.

“Maybe another President can do it. You know, we have been at odds [with the Reds]for 50 years. I used to listen to [NDF leader Jose Maria] Sison. Of course, you have ideals; on what you want the world to be. But when you get older, you would know that this is not really possible, that life is really unfair,” Duterte added.

The President cancelled peace talks with the NDF in July after NPA rebels attacked a convoy of the Presidential Security Group (PSG) in North Cotabato.