Lay Bulldogs ready for scrap vs champ La Salle

Tournament leader National University (NU) shoots for seventh win when its takes on defending champion De La Salle University on Saturday in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 80 women’s volleyball tournament at The Arena in San Juan City.

The NU-La Salle match is at 4 p.m. after the opening game between Adamson University and University of the Philippines (UP) at 2 p.m.

The Lady Bulldogs hold the top spot with a 6-1 record followed by the Lady Spikers with 5-2.

NU is looking to duplicate its 26-24, 19-25, 22-25, 25-17, 16-14 win over La Salle in the first round on February 18.

National team member Jaja Santiago led the Lady Bulldogs in that win with 27 points on 20 attacks, four blocks and three aces.

“Second round is a new round and we’re hoping to bring that (first round) momentum in the next round. We’re expecting all teams (we beat in the first round) to bounce back. We need to be aggressive and limit our errors coming into the second round,” said the 6-foot-5 middle hitter.

Santiago will be supported by Filipino-Japanese middle blocker Risa Sato, who scored 15 points against La Salle, as well as opposite hitter Roselyn Doria, and open spikers Audrey Paran and Aiko Urdas, and playmaker Jasmine Nabor.

On the other hand, La Salle is expected to bring its A-game to get back at NU.

“It’s (losing to NU in the first round) just breaks off the game. We had a lot of errors that time and we’re hoping to correct all our mistake come second round,” stressed La Salle mentor Ramil De Jesus.

Reigning Most Valuable Player (MVP) Majoy Baron and Finals MVP awardees Kim Kianna Dy and Desiree Cheng will be leading the offense of the Lady Spikers along with wing spiker Tin Tiamzon and middle blocker Aduke Ogunsanya

Sophomore setter Michelle Cobb and seasoned libero Dawn Macandili must also sync well to set up a good play for their attackers.

Games today (The Arena)

2pm ADU vs UP

4pm NU vs DLSU