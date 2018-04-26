Laying down the law on Boracay, visas and ‘QW’

MOST people don’t usually bother with legalities unless a lawsuit or a law enforcer enters the picture. So, this column may draw even fewer readers than the life-and-death issues on Tuesday. But we plod on with what’s important, even if it may not be that popular.

For thousands of tourists and the firms and families thriving on their seasonal rush to Boracay’s beaches, the presidential order governing the resort island’s shutdown and rehabilitation are of prime importance.

As of yesterday mid-afternoon, however, the Palace had yet to issue President Rodrigo Duterte’s actual order stopping tourist traffic and business on Boracay, so government and business can address longstanding pollution, encroachment, and other environmental problems.

Even without the order, tourists have left, and establishments have shut, while police and troops are moving in to secure the place. IDs are being issued to control who gets in and around, and illegal structures built on off-limits easements and protected grounds are being dismantled.

The Malay municipal government, which has jurisdiction over Boracay, announced it would close the island to tourists from midnight last night, with or without the President’s executive order. Mayor Ciceron Cawaling and administrator Nieven Maquirang of Caticlan port, where tourists catch boats to the island, were quoted as saying they would implement “the President’s order.”

If there is little resistance, one big reason is legal. Not just the state’s power to enforce land use and environment laws, but its Supreme Court-affirmed title to all Boracay land.

Clean up or ship out

The SC ruled in 2008 that there was never a government declaration that any land on the island was alienable and disposable. Without that decree, not one square inch of Boracay can be acquired by any private party.

So, if establishments and other occupants there play tough with the President, they can be ordered off the island, and even the high court won’t protect them. That’s the law.

We won’t get into the morass of tax declarations, dubious land titles, purported sales agreements, and other scraps of paper on which ownership and occupancy claims rest. And the Palace seems content to let “landowners” stay and flourish, if only to keep tourism earnings and jobs intact. But businesses and settlers must clean up if they don’t want to lose the ground they and their establishment stand on.

What about agrarian reform? Will President Duterte get his avowed wish to distribute farmland on the island? The local office of the Department of Agrarian Reform said this week that there was no more agricultural plots to give out.

Well, if the government actually wants to turn over spreads under five-star hotels to farmers and carabaos, it can legally do so, though it may have to pay for the buildings to be demolished. But no, it looks like farmers won’t be plowing Boracay.

Indeed, despite the 2008 jurisprudence pretty much voiding all private land claims on the island, at least one business is still buying up acreage. The Philippine partner of international gaming giant Galaxy is reportedly still acquiring land for its planned P500-million leisure and casino venture, recently approved by gaming officials.

So, the law on Boracay seems to be: clean up and you can stay. An economically wise decision, since every month tourists are away loses the country more than P300 million. Try earning that with plows and carabaos.

An unwelcome missionary

While tourists are certainly welcome to return and spend as much time as they wish in the country, one foreign visitor is to be deported by the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

Australian missionary Sister Patricia Fox, 71, has spent 27 years in the Philippines, ministering to indigenous peoples, workers, and other underprivileged groups. But after an investigation ordered by President Duterte, the BI said she had engaged in unwelcome activities, and ordered her out of the country in 30 days.

Catholic bishops decried the nun’s detention; so did the opposition. Her lawyers planned to contest her deportation in the Supreme Court. Senate President Koko Pimentel said it was in the BI’s power to order her departure, while Minority Leader Sen. Kiko Pangilinan deplored it.

So, what’s the law? As Mindanao activist Jerome Aba, recently sent back to Manila by the US Immigration and Naturalization Service (INS) in San Francisco, might attest, if border authorities throw anyone out, there is nil he or she can do about it. Indeed, America’s INS, like other immigration entities, rarely explain refusing entry, even to those with visas like Aba.

So, if Sister Patricia’s lawyers do dispute the deportation order, they’re unlikely to win. Visas are privileges granted by host countries, argues the BI. That’s why the Australian government isn’t protesting the nun’s deportation. It too reserves the right to refuse entry to anyone, no questions asked.

Dictatorship of the judiciary?

Our third legal wrangle is over — what else? — quo warranto. The SC petition to declare Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno’s appointment invalid, ejecting her from the highest judicial position, awaits the high court’s QW ruling in a month’s time.

Meanwhile, the CJ is doing the rounds of sympathetic forums, including the Ateneo Law School on Tuesday, where she warned that the quo warranto petition posed a threat to all government officials.

“It is effectively dictatorship, because the future of so many, the rights of so many, are being held in the hands of the solicitor general and his boss,” the CJ declared.

In fact, it is the judicial branch, not the Executive, that rules on quo warranto cases, so it is her colleagues in the high court who decide if officials are validly appointed and may stay in office.

Just this week, the SC exercised that power by affirming the seven-year term till July of Sereno’s fellow Aquino appointee Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales.

No complaints there from the opposition. But when the final arbiter of the law rules against the Aquino camp, as it did in the Hacienda Luisita case and the Disbursement Acceleration Program, they cried injustice.

Or in the present case, “dictatorship.”