Lazada ahead in PH e-commerce market

The e-commerce market has continued to spur growth in the local scene, with online marketplace Lazada leading the game last year.

According to a report of Malaysia-based iPrice Group, the local e-commerce market remained its strong momentum last year amid the increasing internet and smartphone penetration in the country.

The industry amassed 34 million users in 2017, it said.

For the last quarter of 2017, Lazada defeated other e-commerce players, posting 25 percent growth to 82.9 million monthly visits online.

This was “10 times bigger” than its “strongest competitor” mobile shopping platform Shopee, which only recorded 8.57 million monthly visits. Shopee beat fashion e-commerce player Zalora in the same period.

Lazada also emerged as the most followed online platform on social media giants Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

The group’s strong performance last year was also buoyed by its major campaign “The Online Revolution,” generating a total of $250 million gross merchandise volume.

Given its boosted presence in the Southeast Asia region, global e-commerce giant Alibaba Group decided to raise its stake to Lazada through an additional investment of $2 billion last month, bringing its total ownership to 83 percent from the initial 51 percent.

iPrice Group expressed optimism that the country will continue to witness the sector growth, noting a study from Google and Temasek which stated that by 2025, the Philippine e-commerce is projected to be worth $19 billion.