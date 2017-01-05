LBC Express expects PH logistics to grow stronger this year

THE Philippine logistics sector is expected to be strong in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) region this year on the back of robust economic growth and an e-commerce boom, said an industry player.

Charlie Villasenor, senior vice president for supply chain corporate solutions of listed logistics firm LBC Express Inc., said the growing e-commerce business required logistics support and services.

“E-commerce are developing, the B2B (business-to-business) is also coming up. So the logistics industry is here to stay and here to grow, it’s really a growth area,” he said in an interview.

Villasenor said the development of the Visayas and Mindanao would also require increased movements of goods to several hubs and destination points.

He also expects a lot of importing and exporting activities within the different countries resulting from the Asean Economic Community.

Villasenor is optimistic the country’s logistics sector will grow faster in the Asean region this year.

“I think we will be more active simply because [growth in]our economy, our GDP (gross domestic product) is higher than anybody else within the Asean region,” he said.

PNA