LBC to obtain 30% stake in Orient Freight

LOGISTICS and remittance service provider LBC Express Holdings Inc. has strengthened its position in the market through a P218.88-million investment in Orient Freight International, Inc. (OFI) for a 30-percent stake,

“[This move aims] to diversify the corporation’s businesses and to realize returns on investments,” LBC Express said.

The deal involves the acquisition of 1.15 million common shares at P63.43 per for a total of P72.94 million and the subscription to 3.285 common shares—was priced at P44.4 or a total of P145.885 million—out of OFI’s unissued capital stock.

OFI focuses on freight forwarding, warehousing, and customs brokerage businesses in the Philippines and in Southeast Asia.

Earlier this month, LBC Express acquired four US-based cargo and remittances firms—purchase LBC Mundial Corp., LBC Mabuhay Saipan, Inc., LBC Mabuhay Hawaii Corp., and LBC Mabuhay North America Corp.—to bolster revenues from global markets.

“The acquisition is expected to benefit the company by contributing to its global revenue stream,” it said in a disclosure.

For the first nine months of 2017, the group saw its net income increase to P733.5 million from P620 million posted a year earlier.