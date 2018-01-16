Le Tour de Filipinas 2018 postponed

THE ninth edition of the Le Tour de Filipinas—set February 18 to 21—has been postponed because of the imminent eruption of Mayon Volcano.

The organizer, Ube Media Inc., has put premium on the safety of everyone in the race entourage and host communities, thus the rescheduling of the event at still to be determined dates.

As of noon of Tuesday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has raised the alarm to Alert Level 4 (danger on volcanic cone, caldera and all island—possibly of very large eruption and chance of flank eruption).

The Le Tour route is primarily around the perimeter of the volcano—as well as in nearby provinces of Catanduanes and Sorsogon.

The International Cycling Union, or UCI, has been informed about the inevitable postponent, as well as the teams, foreign and local, which have enrolled for the race.