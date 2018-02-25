Le Tour de Filipinas hits road in May

THE ninth edition of the Le Tour de Filipinas kicks off May 20 to 29 in Central and Northern Luzon.

According to organizer Ube Media Inc., the International Cycling Union (UCI) and Asian Cycling Confederation (ACC) have approved of the new dates of the race that was originally scheduled last February 18 to 21 but was cancelled because of Mayon Volcano’s eruption.

The UCI emailed its confirmation of the new dates late Saturday.

The route has also been transferred from the Bicol Region—where it was suppose to kick off in Catanduanes to Quezon City, Central Luzon, Ilocos, Cagayan Valley and Baguio City.

The Le Tour de Filipinas is the only road race sanctioned by the UCI and the ACC.

The organizer will announce soon the official route of the four-stage race which returns to the country’s cycling hotbed of Pangasinan, Nueva Ecija, Nueva Viscaya, Tarlac and Baguio City.