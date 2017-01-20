Le Tour De Filipinas returns to Legazpi City

LEGAZPI CITY: Mayor Noel E. Rosal has announced the return to this city of the eighth edition of the cycling competition “Le Tour De Filipinas” on February 18 to 21.

He said 75 bikers from various international and local cycling teams are expected to join the four-stage competition in Southern Luzon that will carry the slogan “8s Amazing.”

Rosal said the event that will cover the same route as last year when it started in Antipolo City to Lucena City in Quezon, to Daet in Camarines Norte and to Legazpi City with the majestic Mayon Volcano as backdrop.

“It will be first international sports event for the city this year,” said Rosal.

He said the foreign squads will come from South Korea, Japan, China, Netherlands, United Arab Emirates, Spain, France, England and Australia.

“The local teams will be Road Bike Philippines, Team Kopiko Cebu and the Philippine National Team,” he added.

Rosal said in Legazpi City, the bikers will start their race from the City’s Southern Boulevard in Barangay Puro before going to Albay’s various towns and returning to the Boulevard to be able to circle the 360 degree Mount Mayon Volcano.

According to race organizer Ube Media Inc. Le tour De Filipinas is the only International Cycling Union Road Race in the Philippines duly sanctioned by the Union of Cyclists International, Philippine Cycling Federation and Asian Cycling Federation as a yearly professional road bicycle race.

PNA