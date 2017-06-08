Lea Salonga invited as presenter at 2017 Tonys

International theater actress and singer Lea Salonga confirmed her attendance as celebrity presenter at the 2017 Tony Awards on her Facebook page Wednesday.

“I’m leaving on a jet plane tonight … for this! It’s official, I’ll be presenting at the Tony Awards this Sunday, June 11! It’s theater’s biggest night and I’m thrilled to be heading there!” she posted.



Salonga is the first Asian woman to win a Tony award for “Miss Saigon,” the musical play that made her a byword in the theater circuit, first in London then on Broadway.

She likewise shared the official announcement of the event.

“Hosted by Kevin Spacey, the American Theater Wing’s 2017 Tony Awards will be broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, on CBS, on Sunday, June 11th 8 to 11 pm [Monday morning in Manila] and are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.”

The list of celebrity presenters and performers includes the biggest names in the performing arts like Scott Bakula, Sara Bareilles, Orlando Bloom, Glenn Close, Whoopi Goldberg, Mark Hamill, Scarlett Johansson, Anna Kendrick, John Legend, John Lithgow, Patina Miller, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tom Surridge, Olivia Wilde and 2017 Tony nominees Sally Field, Josh Groban, Better Middler and Ben Platt.

Earlier in the week, “The Voice” coach tweeted she is excited to take selfies with both theater greats and Hollywood stars come awards night.

“Making a list in my head of the selfies I intend to take on Sunday @The TonyAwards. Wheeeee!!! Good luck to meeeee!!!”