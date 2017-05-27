Lea Salonga sings with BYU Chamber Orchestra

Filipino singing icon Lea Salonga will perform her hit songs and other memorable numbers with the Brigham Young University (BYU) Chamber Orchestra under the baton of Kory Katseanes in a concert at the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ Main Theater on May 30 at 8 pm. The concert culminates the series of performances of the Brigham Young University Chamber Orchestra in different parts of the country.

Known across the world for her powerful voice and perfect pitch, Lea Salonga is a singer and actress who is best known for her Tony Award winning role in “Miss Saigon.” In addition to the Tony, she has won the Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Awards in the field of musical theatre.

Salonga was also the first Asian to play Eponine in the musical Les Miserables on Broadway and returned to the beloved show as Fantine in the 2006 revival. Currently, Lea is a judge on the Philippine hit version of “The Voice.” She is currently filming the third season of “The Voice Kids.”

Program includes Lea’s rendition of “Reflection” from “Mulan;” “A Whole New World” from “Aladdin;” “I’d Give My Life for You” from “Miss Saigon;” and both “I Dreamed a Dream” and “On My Own” from “Les Miserables,” among other hit songs.

Brigham Young University’s Chamber Orchestra plays an expansive variety of classical music, including traditional orchestral works for small orchestra. The ensemble consists of 45 musicians, including string, woodwind, brass, and percussion players. Members, ranging between the ages of 18 and 27, come from all parts of the United States. Most are pursuing professional degrees in music performance or education.

The Chamber Orchestra, meanwhile, originates in the School of Music in the College of Fine Arts and Communications at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. The Chamber Orchestra is conducted by Professor Kory Katseanes.

For details, call TicketWorld at 891-9999.